Friday June 2, 2023 – Karim Benzema will reportedly announce that he will leave Real Madrid at the end of the season today, June 1.

Gianluca Di Marzio have reported that the Frenchman will confirm the news in a press conference, bringing an end to his legendary 14-year stint at the Santiago Bernabeu.

It comes as the Frenchman looks set to join former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia following reports earlier this week that he had been offered a £345m two-year to join Al Ittihad.

Benzema will go down as one of the club’s greatest players of all time, scoring 353 goals in 647 appearances and winning countless trophies – including the Champions League a record five times.

The report comes just hours after Paris Saint-Germain announced that Lionel Messi will play his last game for the club on Saturday June 3.

If reports are right and Benzema is given a £345m two-year deal, then the staggering deal would effectively match Cristiano Ronaldo’s current £173m-per-year deal at Al-Nassr.