Friday, June 30, 2023 – Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu accompanied her baby daddy Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh to his farm in Oljoro Orok in Nyandarua County, where he rears dairy cows.

Sharing the photos on social media, Karen wrote, “Rules for happiness: something to do, someone to love, something to hope for,’’.

The controversial Senator was all smiles as she posed for photos at Samidoh’s farm.

Samidoh’s wife Edday, who is currently in the US with their kids, posted a motivational quote after nosy fans started tagging her the photos.

Edday wrote, “Manifest this tonight. I’m going to make a beautiful life for myself no matter what it takes.’’

Lately, Samidoh and Karen Nyamu have been spending a lot of time together.

Below are the photos that Karen posted at Samidoh’s farm.

