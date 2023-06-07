Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, 07 June 2023 – Yesterday, nominated Senator Karen Nyamu left netizens talking about she posted photos with Samidoh attending their son’s school sports day.

In the fast-trending photos, Samidoh and Karen rocked matching sports outfits while bonding with their son during the sports event.

It is now emerging that the photos were taken in April.

Hawk-eyed netizens found out that the sports day at Dukes Bridge School where Karen’s son studies was held on April 6 this year.

A section of netizens accused her of trying to provoke Samidoh’s wife Edday by posting old photos with her husband.

Already, there are rumours that Karen Nyamu and Samidoh are not seeing eye to eye.

Word has it that Samidoh confronted Karen Nyamu last month and accused her of wrecking his marriage after he found out that his wife was not planning to return to the country from the US.

Edday has reportedly decided to settle in America with their kids due to endless drama in her marriage caused by Karen Nyamu.

This is how netizens reacted after it was established that Karen is posting old photos with Samidoh to provoke Edday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.