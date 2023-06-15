Thursday June 15, 2023 – Rapper Kanye West and his “wife,” Bianca Censori, turned heads while grabbing a quick bite to eat at KFC in Los Angeles on Tuesday, June 13.

In photos obtained by Page Six, Kanye West opted for his new go-to outfit featuring a black Vetements “Polizei” T-shirt with shoulder pads and sock shoes, Censori chose an even more daring ensemble.

Censori on the other hand wore a fitted black T-shirt with a pair of sheer tights and nothing else. She seemingly decided to ditch her underwear and her shoes for the outing.

The couple decided to enjoy their meal inside, where they sat for about 30 minutes. After finishing up their lunch, the Yeezy architect grabbed a donut for the road before leaving the fast food joint.

This isn’t the first time that the twosome, who got “married” during a non-legally binding ceremony in January, has raised eyebrows with their bizarre fashion choices.

