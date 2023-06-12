Monday June 12, 2023 – Bianca Censori, the reported wife of Kanye West was spotted holding hands with the rapper’s eldest daughter at his 46th birthday bash in Los Angeles over the weekend.

In the photos of the bash which happened Saturday night, June 10, Censori and North were all smiles, holding hands as they made their way into the private party together.

North – whom West shares with ex-wife Kim Kardashian – wore a gray sweater with shorts and black boots.

The 9-year-old also had visible red markings on her face while Censori wore a black leather trench coat with matching heeled boots.