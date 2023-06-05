Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday June 5, 2023 – Rapper and businessman, Kanye West confronted a paparazzi while heading to church with his wife, Bianca Censori, and his son, 4-year-old Psalm.

The family were heading to a Los Angeles church when they were hounded by photographers. At one point, Ye had to stop his car and deal with them himself. It’s unclear if this happened while he was going to church or leaving, but he stopped his car to confront the paparazzi tailing him.

In a video obtained by TMZ, you can see and hear Kanye yelling at the paps and demanding that they stop following him. He even used an expletive to get his point across.

They didn’t stop as photos of Kanye and his family at what seemed to be their final destination were shared later. In the lot of whatever facility they were at for church, Ye could be seen playing with Psalm who brought his bike.

Bianca on the other hand was standing right next to them and she had an interesting outfit on, as did Kanye. It seems the service they attended might have been themed, because others who were heading inside also appeared to be thematically dressed.