Wednesday May 31, 2023 – Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori are having a swell time with their photos being taken in public over their unique outfits.

The couple recently stepped out with Censori opting for a full headwrap. They were spotted out on Monday, May 29, leaving Edition Hotel in West Hollywood after noshing on the hotel’s rooftop.

Ye rocked a Berlin T-shirt with his signature sock/shoe combo. Bianca, on the other hand, wore a headwrap to totally cover her face with a sweatshirt and leggings.

It’s not the first time Bianca has opted for a headwrap. Last week, the pair wore similar outfits, Bianca chose a tank top and nearly-sheer leggings.

The wraps are a full 180 from Bianca’s latest fashion campaign where she went completely nude modeling a look from designer Mowalola Ogunlesi, with only a black square material covering her boobs, vagina, and a black cross on her butt crack.