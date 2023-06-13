Tuesday June 13, 2023 – Kanye West has drawn yet more controversy over his 46th birthday celebration.

The controversial American rapper, who turned 46 on Thursday, June 8, celebrated his day over the weekend, with food being served off the body of three naked women.

The bizarre practice is known as Nyotaimori, a Japanese practice where sushi or sashimi is served from the naked body of a woman.

Kanye’s 9-year-old daughter, North West, and his new wife Bianca Censori were in attendance at the event, The pair were photographed holding hands with Censori, as they made their way into the “All of the Lights” rapper’s party.

Kanye West celebrated his 46th birthday by incorporating the Japanese technique of Nyotaimori, which includes feeding sashimi or sushi from a woman's bare body. pic.twitter.com/y5877aEbuk — Citigrabs.com (@Citigrab) June 11, 2023