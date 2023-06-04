Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Sunday June 4, 2023 – Ice Cube and Kanye West have seemingly made up after the West Coast rapper denied being a source of inspiration for the Yeezy CEO’s anti-Semitic remarks that trended last year.

The two rappers were seen smiling and hugging outside of Cube’s home in Marina Del Rey, California on Friday, June 2.

West who was wearing just sock shoes, appeared to be in good spirits before he left in his car.

For the reunion, the “Jesus Walks” rapper wore a black short-sleeve shirt and black pants.

Meanwhile, Cube, 53, sported a black hoodie, jeans, Nike sneakers and his signature LA Dodgers baseball cap.

Their meetup comes more than seven months after the “Donda” rapper made anti-Semitic comments during his infamous October 2022 appearance on the “Drink Champs” podcast.

In the since-deleted episode, West claimed that Cube — whose real name is O’Shea Jackson Sr. had “really influenced” him to “get on this anti-Semite vibe.”

However, the former N.W.A. rapper took to Twitter soon after to dispel those claims.

“I hate that my name was dragged into this Drunk Champs bulls–t,” Cube tweeted last October. “I don’t know what Ye meant by his statements, you’re gonna have to ask him.

“I didn’t put the batteries in his back. Please leave my name out of all the antisemitic talk. I’m not antisemitic and never have been.”

The following December, the “F–k Tha Police” emcee doubled down, reiterating hat he was not to blame for West’s remarks.

“Like, homie. You gotta stand on this one on your own,” the “Friday” actor said on the “Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson” show. “That’s all that was about. You know, I didn’t say nothin’. It’s just, at the end of the day, I just had to let everybody know that don’t blame me for s–t.”

“Talk your s–t if you want to, but don’t blame me for s–t. If I ain’t up there speaking for myself, don’t blame me.”