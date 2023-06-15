Thursday, June 15, 2023 – Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has revealed his last conversation with Azimio Leader Raila Odinga, which made him drop his ambition to be presidential running mate.

According to Kalonzo, Raila literally played the woman card on him and agreed to let Narc Kenya Leader Martha Karua become Baba’s running mate for the sake of Azimio.

While remarking how Raila convinced him that Martha Karua would pool more votes as a running mate, Kalonzo maintained they won the last year’s election but Wafula Chebukati rigged in favor of President William Ruto.

“We were in Yatta Farm the other day for Thanksgiving even though I was not on the ballot.”

“Raila called me and explained that if we picked Karua, she would bring all women votes in Kenya,” Kalonzo detailed why his name missed from the ballot for the first time since the promulgation of the 2010 Constitution.

Kalonzo explained further that he took time to ponder Raila’s request before accepting to step down for Karua.

“After Raila requested me, I went to my farm to reflect. I agreed with him because we had been on the ballot in 2013 and 2017, so I thought it would be okay to restrategise,” he revealed why he accepted to drop out of the race.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.