Wednesday, June 14, 2023 – In what could be another detrimental blow to Azimio Leader Raila Odinga, Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has hinted that he may not join Azimio protests henceforth.

Speaking at Muimbini Secondary School, Machakos County, where he was presiding over a dormitory-opening function, Kalonzo insinuated that he had protested for far too long and that he was tired.

Even though he defended Raila’s mass protests as always in good faith, Kalonzo indicated that Baba should find another way since protests are not making any meaningful impact.

“Our target is not street demonstrations. All we are interested in is justice to be served to Kenyans. I have participated in these protests for a long time now, and I am no longer a young person,” he said.

Nonetheless, he hailed Raila for always championing the rights of Kenyans, their well-being and electoral justice.

At the same time, the Wiper Leader seemed to be seeking a solution to the puzzle of Raila Odinga losing presidential elections every other year..

According to him, it is not normal for the Azimio leader to lose elections five times despite a change of strategy.

The Kenyan DAILY POST