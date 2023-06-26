Monday June 26, 2023 – Senegalese defender, Kalidou Koulibaly joined Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal in a £20million move after spending only one season at Chelsea.

The 32-year-old joined Chelsea from Napoli in a deal worth £34million last summer, penning a four-year deal as one of a number of signings brought by the club’s new owner, Todd Boehly.

During his sole season at the club, Koulibaly made 32 appearances and netted twice in all competitions for the Blues.

A statement on the club’s website thanked Koulibaly for his efforts at Stamford Bridge.

The statement read: Kalidou Koulibaly has left Chelsea after completing a permanent transfer to Saudi Professional League side Al-Hilal.

The 32-year-old made his debut away at Everton and marked his first home game with a fantastic volley against Tottenham Hotspur. His other Chelsea goal also came in a London derby, away to Fulham.

Midway through the campaign, Koulibaly captained Senegal to the last 16 of the World Cup in Qatar; the defender scored a crucial winning goal to help his country overcome Ecuador and reach the knockout stage.

We would like to thank Kalidou for his contributions on and off the pitch during his time at Stamford Bridge and wish him well for the next stage of his career.