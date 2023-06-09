Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 9, 2023 – Richard Ngatia has lost his bid to defend his seat as the President of the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI).

This is after he was beaten hands down by Erick Rutto in an election held on Thursday.

Rutto garnered 291 votes against 208 votes cast in favour of Ngatia. He will now take over from Ngatia as KNCCI President and will be deputized by Mustapha Ramadhan.

Ngatia was billed as a front-runner, having invested heavily during the campaigns to secure the support of key political bigwigs.

How Rutto beat Ngatia to become President of the crucial KNCCI has left more questions than answers considering his well-oiled campaign machine.

Among those who backed Ngatia are National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula and Council of Governors Chairperson Anne Waiguru.

Governors who endorsed Ngatia are Ken Lusaka of Bungoma and Wilber Ottichilo of Vihiga and Kajiado’s Joseph Lenku had also thrown their weight behind his re-election.

Ngatia ascended to the KNCCI top seat unopposed in 2019 and was seeking re-election with Abdulwalli Shariff as his running mate.

While unveiling his agenda, Rutto vowed to increase participation by women and youth-owned businesses.

He also said persons living with disabilities will not be left behind.

“In a world that is constantly changing, it is my vision that by working together we can build a chamber that is able to adapt, prioritise and effectively meet the wants and needs of its membership, partners and Kenya’s economy,” he said.

