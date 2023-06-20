Tuesday, June 20, 2023 – A Kalenjin man is over the moon after landing a job at Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

Erick Kipkurui, who reportedly comes from a humble background, landed the job at the government revenue collecting body after the area Member of Parliament intervened.

He invited his village mates to celebrate the good news.

This comes even as jobless Kenyans from other tribes complain of being locked out of key government jobs.

Jobless Kalenjins are being given the first priority.

