Thursday, June 22, 2023 – Popular content creator and brand influencer, Kabi Wa Jesus, has been called out by his younger sister for faking it on social media.

Kabi’s sister, Veronicah, revealed that Kabi lied to his fans when he claimed that he had gifted his parents a piece of land.

He was just chasing clout to gain publicity.

His parents did not receive any piece of land as insinuated by Kabi and his wife on social media.

Kabi’s sister was responding to a fan when she made the revelations.

This is not the first time that Kabi is being accused of living a fake lifestyle on social media.

