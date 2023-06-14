Wednesday, June 14, 2023 – Former Mukurweini Member of Parliament, Kabando wa Kabando, has blasted acting Jubilee Party leader Sabina Chege and Secretary General Kanini Kega after they gave Azimio One Kenya Alliance withdrawal notice on Tuesday.

Jubilee Party has been part of the Azimio coalition, but Sabina and Kega wrote a letter to Azimio requesting withdrawal from the opposition coalition.

Kega and Sabina have been working with President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Commenting on social media on Wednesday, Kabando said leaders holding positions courtesy of the opposition coalition should step down and be awarded jobs by UDA.

“This ain’t the way you are thinking right now. It simply means all of you holding plum slots courtesy of Azimio sponsorship should resign so that you get new jobs from UDA. You shouldn’t be part of the ruling party ranks on the opposition jersey. Pals do the right thing,” Kabando told Sabina and Kega.

The Kenyan DAILY POST