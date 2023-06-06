Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 6, 2023 – Former Mukurweini Member of Parliament, Kabando wa Kabando, has urged President William Ruto to drop the controversial Finance Bill 2023.

In a social media post on Tuesday, Kabando said Ruto is using the bill to set up the employed against the unemployed and told him that his plan won’t succeed.

Kabando said though Ruto succeeded in his talk about ‘dynasties and hustlers’ in last year’s presidential election, he will not succeed in starting a fight between unemployed and employed Kenyans.

“Mr President you must drop it. You’re in a deep hole, stop digging. Dynasties vs Hustlers talk mesmerized many a voter. You won, fairly. But you can’t misuse State Crown to set “Payslips” vs the unemployed,” he tweeted.

“Sir, this one you can’t and won’t win. Either you heed logic or quit.”

Speaking during a Thanksgiving ceremony in Busia on May 28, Ruto said those with payslips want those without to continue suffering because they did not want to pay the three percent mandatory contribution.

“Those with payslips are lying to those without payslips because they do not want the housing fund levy deducted from their salaries. They want the jobless to continue struggling without pay slips,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.