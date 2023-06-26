Monday, June 26, 2023 – Former Mukurweini Member of Parliament, Kabando wa Kabando, has attacked President William Ruto badly after he signed the controversial Finance Bill 2023 into law.

Finance Bill 2023 is a government-sponsored bill and has proposed an increase of taxes, including a 1.5 percent housing levy on all salaried Kenyans and an increase in gasoline tax from 8 percent to 16 percent.

Commenting on social media on Monday, Kabando said Ruto is being controlled like a marionette by World Bank and other Bretton Woods institutions.

“Ruto global tirades against World Bank IMF News a ruse, populistic – Finance Bill 2023 is a Bretton Woods project. Worse, on the home front Ruto failed badly. Mega, graft. Rampant terrorism. Attacks on free media. Rotting healthcare. Greedy Cabinet. Education ruins. Hustlers deceived,” Kabando stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.