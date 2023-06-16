Friday, June 16, 2023 – Former Mukurweini Member of Parliament, Kabando wa Kabando, has congratulated President William Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, for moving with speed to eradicate illicit alcohol and drug abuse in Mt Kenya region.

The Kenya Kwanza Alliance government spearheaded by Ruto and Gachagua has been working around the clock to ensure the end of the sale of illegal brews and drugs in the vote-rich region.

Kabando admitted that the exercise was good and thanked both and their team for coming to the aid of the misguided youth.

Kabando also asked Mt Kenya leaders to unite for the campaign to succeed.

“Of Illicit brews and dangerous drugs, kudos President William Ruto and DP Rigathi. War to rescue a generation is a holy venture. Credit where due! Your latest effort has an impact,” Kabando said.

The former lawmaker also took time and gave recommendations on how the war should be waged.

“Sustainable plans including a synergised inter-county legal framework will be great,” he said.

