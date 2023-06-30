Friday, June 30, 2023 – Former Mukurweini Member of Parliament, Kabando Wa Kabando, has attacked Homa Bay Member of Parliament, Peter Kaluma, for proposing a bill that seeks to allow corrupt convicts to be elected and hold public office.

The bill, nicknamed the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes (Amendment) Bill 2023, seeks to repeal the provision that bars corruption and economic crimes convicts from holding public office.

In a statement on Friday, Kabando questioned Kaluma’s party leader and the party’s opinion on the controversial bill.

“The Bill by Homa Bay MP Kaluma proposing to permit graft suspects to occupy and run for public office is a setback to the war on corruption EACC Kenya,” he said.

“What is his sponsoring party (ODM), ODM party leader Raila Odinga and Secretary General Edwin Sifuna got to say about this? For whom is MP Kaluma acting?”

Kaluma, in his Bill, seeks to repeal section 64 of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act of 2003.

The provision disqualifies persons convicted of graft from holding public office at least 10 years after the conviction.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.