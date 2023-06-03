Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Saturday June 3, 2023 – Jose Mourinho has been charged by UEFA for confronting referee Anthony Taylor in a car park and calling him a ‘f***ing disgrace’ after Roma’s defeat by Sevilla in the Europa League final.

Mourinho faces a ban for using insulting or abusive language against an official after the game. Taylor and his family were later targeted by Roma fans at Budapest Airport.

As security ushered them to a safe space, a chair was thrown at the Manchester-based official. One Italian citizen has been charged with affray.

Taylor booked Mourinho during the ill-tempered final before the 60-year-old Portuguese manager branded him ‘a referee who seemed Spanish’ in his post-match press conference.

The Roma boss then launched into a foul-mouthed tirade after waiting for the English officials by their minibus as they prepared to leave Budapest’s Puskas Arena.

As well as Mourinho, Roma and Sevilla have been slapped with a raft of other charges by UEFA.

In an ill-tempered final, Mourinho’s and Roma’s complaints stemmed from a number of what they’d refer to as controversial decisions and the number of bookings by Taylor.

The referee brandished 13 yellow cards to Roma and Sevilla, the most shown in a Europa League match.

Taylor also made several contentious calls, one of which was the decision not to send off former Tottenham star Erik Lamela for a second yellow card, before he scored in the penalty shootout.

Roma also believes they should have been awarded a penalty for a handball when the ball looked to have hit Fernando’s hand.

However, a spot-kick wasn’t given with Taylor not even consulting the pitchside monitor as he definitively waved the complaints away.

The constant stoppages saw the clash drag across the evening and saw 25 minutes of injury time played across the two halves of normal time and 15-minute halves in extra time before the game went into a shootout.