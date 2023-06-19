Monday, June 19, 2023 – Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s former personal assistant Jomo Gecaga was over the moon after his baby mama Lola Hannigan celebrated him on Father’s Day.

Lola, a former presenter at KTN, posted a video of Jomo bonding with their daughter Malaika and said he is an incredible dad.

“Happy Father’s Day my love. You are such an incredible dad,’’ she wrote.

Jomo and Lola welcomed their daughter in 2020 and they are expecting their second baby.

Jomo’s other baby mama Anne Kiguta chose to ignore him on Father’s Day.

She has since taken him to court for absconding parental responsibilities.

She is demanding monthly child support of Ksh 2.7 Million.

