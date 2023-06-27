Tuesday, 27 June 2023 – Former KTN news presenter Lola Hannigan has announced the arrival of her second baby – a baby boy – with retired president Uhuru Kenyatta’s former personal assistant Jomo Gecaga.

The mother of two took to her Instagram account to break the good news to her online followers while sharing the gender of her second child with a blue love heart.

Lola and Jomo went public with their relationship in June 2020 and welcomed their first child (a baby girl) the same year.

Gecaga was previously married to media personality Anne Kiguta and the two were blessed with twins.

Kiguta recently moved to court claiming Mr. Gecaga has abandoned his fatherly duties and is seeking at least KSH. 2.7M monthly in child support, or a lump sum payment of KSH. 413M as maintenance costs for expenditures for the three children (including Ms. Kiguta’s daughter from a previous relationship) until they turn 18.

Below are photos of Lola and their newborn baby.

