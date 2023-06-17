Saturday, 17 June 2023 – Popular content creator Natalie Tewa has opened up about her love affair and why she prefers dating older men.

Speaking in a candid interview, the well-known travel vlogger said she would never consider dating a younger man or someone her age.

She argued that men take a bit of time to mature and so if she dates a man of the same age, he will not take charge and lead the family properly.

“For me, a 10-year age difference is nothing. I have always believed that men take a bit of time to mature. So, if we are on the same level, then who is going to take charge and lead the family properly?” she said.

She further admitted that she has tried dating men her age but the relationships don’t work because she feels more mature.

Tewa got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Francis Mbugua, who is based in Amsterdam in February this year.

Mbugua proposed to her while on a date in the company of friends.

At one time, Natalie was alleged to be dating a prominent Mombasa politician.

The Kenyan DAILY POST