Monday, June 12, 2023 – With the looming cash crunch, businessman Jimi Wanjigi has outlined three options that President William Ruto could explore in addressing the national debt crisis Kenya faces

Addressing the press in Nairobi, Wanjigi claimed that Kenya’s debt was getting worse by the day and that President Ruto should consider unpopular methods of dealing with the looming crisis.

In the three options, Wanjigi explained that all of them carried some degree of pain to the nation and particularly, the government.

“The President should, first of all, consider debt rescheduling. This would involve negotiating with creditors to extend the repayment period for existing debts,” Wanjigi suggested.

The businessman also stated that debt rescheduling would reduce the amount of debt that Kenya has to pay each year but it would also increase the total amount of interest his government would be expected to settle.

Debt rescheduling is the process of restructuring the terms of a loan agreement between a borrower and a lender. This can involve extending the repayment period, reducing the interest rate, or both.

Wanjigi also postulated that the Kenya Kwanza regime should consider defaulting on the debt that the country should pay to lenders, similar to what Ghana is going through.

“Debt defaulting would mean that Kenya would stop making payments on its debt. This would have a negative impact on Kenya’s credit rating and could make it more difficult for Kenya to borrow money in the future,” Wanjigi stated.

Debt default is a situation where a borrower is unable or unwilling to make a loan payment when it is due. When a borrower defaults on a loan, the lender may take legal action to collect the debt. This could include garnishing wages, seizing assets, or even filing for bankruptcy.

The third option, according to Wanjigi, is the odious debt declaration, which would force President Ruto to declare some of Kenya’s debt is illegal meaning that it was incurred for illegitimate purposes.

“If Kenya was to successfully declare some of its debt as odious, it would not be legally required to repay it,” businessman Wanjigi advised.

