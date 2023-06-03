Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Saturday June 3, 2023 – President William Ruto may have put the lives of comedians Njugush and Eddie Butita at risk inadvertently.

This is after he unwittingly revealed how much they are making through content creation.

Speaking when he hosted the National Drama Festivals at State House Nairobi, yesterday, Ruto revealed Butita and Njugush earned more than him through content creation; something that may put a target on their backs.

Kidnappers and thugs have been known to target those with money and with free publicity that Ruto gave to Njugush and Butita, they need to be careful going forward as thugs may just take advantage to get those millions for themselves.

Currently, Ruto earns Sh1.44 million according to the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC).

His monthly basic salary is KSh 866,250 plus a house allowance of KSh 350,000 and a salary market adjustment of KSh 227,500.

And for him to claim that Butita and Njugush earn more than him, then they must be making a lot of millions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST