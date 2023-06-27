Monday June 26, 2023 – Hollywood actress Porscha Coleman has given an update on Jamie Foxx’s health.

The actress told “Entertainment Tonight” on Sunday June 25, that Jamie Foxx is “doing well” two months after being hospitalized for a mysterious “medical complication”

She said that she got the health update by talking to “people very close” to her “Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!” co-star.

“He’s resting,” she claimed. “He’s well. And he’s going to be back. Trust and believe.”

Coleman, 37, stressed that Foxx, 55, has “always valued his privacy.”

“If you’ve noticed, Jamie Foxx has always been on the low. … Even when it came to dating.

“Once I heard the news, of course I reached out, but how Foxx is doing it is how Foxx should be doing it,” Coleman continued.

The actor’s eldest daughter, Corinne Foxx, first revealed her father’s unspecified medical emergency in a since-deleted Instagram post in April.

Mike Tyson alleged in May that Jamie had suffered a stroke, but his claim has not been confirmed by the actor or his family.