Monday June 19, 2023 – Singer Iyanya has reacted to Ghanian singer Yvonne Nelson accusing him of cheating on her with Tonto Dikeh while they were dating.

The Ghanaian actress made the allegation in her new explosive book “I am not Yvonne Nelson”.

She revealed that she was told that each time she left Iyanya after visiting him in Nigeria, Tonto Dikeh would visit and sometimes sleep over.

Yvonne Nelson further disclosed that she was told about Iyanya’s escapades with female crew members, which made her believe that what happened with Tonto Dikeh wasn’t an isolated incident as she would have still left if Tonto Dikeh wasn’t in the picture.

Reacting to the allegation on Twitter, Iyanya said he would respond to it but not via a book.

