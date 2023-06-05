Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 5, 2023 – Chief Administrative Secretary for ICT Dennis Itumbi has jealously defended President William Ruto over allegations that he abandoned Mama Mboga whom she used to launch his presidency.

This is after Pauline Waithira accused Ruto of using her to launch his presidential bid and dumping her like garbage after winning the 2022 General Election.

In an interview with one of the local dailies, Pauline expressed disappointment with the Kenya Kwanza team for sidelining her immediately after they won the presidency.

According to her, she has been isolated so much so that she was not invited to the swearing-in of President Ruto in Kasarani although she walked and interacted with President Ruto during the campaigns.

She said after Ruto took power, she became the laughingstock of her peers who chided her for supporting a regime that has neglected her.

But according to Itumbi, Ruto gave Mama Mboga Pauline Waithira a whopping Sh300,000 to stock her shop.

Waithira was the face of Mama Mboga’s philosophy that was the backbone of Ruto’s Hustler Nation mantra that he leveraged to seek the presidency.

Appearing on the newspaper headline left many Kenyans castigating the Kenya Kwanza regime for sidelining the very people who worked hard for its formation.

But Itumbi dismissed the claim, saying the Mama mboga was accorded considerable support for her business.

He went on to say the current regime was supported by millions of Kenyans, ostensibly to say she is not the only one who made Ruto the president.

“I have another 6m+ names of hustlers who voted for President William Ruto and his Deputy Rigathi – the President has given back through Hustler Fund, Housing, Fertilizer, and UHC is on the course! Above that Shosh Pauline got 300k to stock her kiosk,” Itumbi said.

