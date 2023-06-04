Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Sunday June 4, 2023 – A 58-year-old woman has warmed the heart of many after sharing her love story.

In a video posted online, the lady revealed she is married to a 63-year-old man who she met online in September 2022.

“It is not too late for love to find you” she wrote as she shared photos and videos of herself and her man.

Watch the video below