Monday June 19, 2023 – France and Atletico Madrid striker, Antoine Griezmann has admitted it was “hard to stomach” Didier Deschamps’ decision to make Kylian Mbappe captain of France national team ahead of him.

Griezmann was seen by many pundits as the favourite to replace Hugo Lloris’ after he retired following the 2022 World Cup.

But manager Didier Deschamps opted to give the armband to Mbappe.

The decision reportedly took Griezmann by surprise causing rifts in the dressing room. Reports then emerged that the Atletico Madrid forward might retire after the snub.

Now the former Barcelona striker says the move got to him.

Speaking to Telefoot, Griezmann said: “It was hard to take, and tough. I’m 32 and, although I still have the legs, I know I’m reaching the end [of my career].

“I had a hard time stomaching it for one or two days.”

Griezmann was left out of France’s 3-0 Euro 2024 qualifying win over Gibraltar, which saw Mbappe get his name on the scoresheet while wearing the captain’s armband once again.

The 32-year-old holds no ill-feeling towards his team-mate, though, as he added: “I’m fully behind our captain Kylian. I won’t change anything, because that’s who I am.”

The Atletico forward is set to return to the France starting XI for their next European Championship qualifier against Greece on Monday, June 19. Deschamps’ side are currently sitting top of Group B with maximum points from their first three games.