Monday June 19, 2023 – As the world celebrated Father’s day on June 18, singer Davido, has said that it is a difficult father’s day for him.
However, he thanks God for strength.
Recall the singer lost his son, Ifeanyi, in October 2022 and went for a six months hiatus to mourn his child.
See his post below
