Tuesday June 6, 2023 – Italian football is mourning the death of a young footballer Anwar Megbli who passed away after a road accident.

The 18-year-old, who was on the books at Livorno, died on Monday, having fallen from a moped on Saturday night, June 3.

According to Mail Online, the Italian striker had been riding on the back of a friend’s vehicle when it collided with a car, following which, the player was taken by helicopter to Cisanello Hospital in Pisa, with prosecutors opening an enquiry in the car’s driver.

While his friend survived and is now recovering from the collision in the hospital, doctors were unable to save the teenager.

Livorno posted an emotional tribute announcing the news on Monday evening following confirmation of their young star’s passing, which read: ‘No, you can’t die at 18.

‘Today, following a tragic road accident between San Vincenzo and Donoratico in the night between Saturday and Sunday, Anwar Megbli, striker born in 2005 for the national Juniors of the Unione Sportiva Livorno 1915, lost his life.

‘The whole company expresses it deepest condolences to the family and loved ones in this moment of deep sorrow.