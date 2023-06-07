Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 – President William Ruto may have lied to Kenyans yet again over his secret oil deal with Saudi Arabia.

Appearing before the National Assembly Public Investments Committee on Commercial Affairs and Energy (PICCAE), officials from the Energy and Petroleum Regulation Authority (EPRA) were unable to explain how the Government-to-Government fuel deal Ruto signed with Saudi Arabia will benefit the country.

EPRA was tongue-tied when asked to pinpoint the benefits of the government’s decision to bypass the need for dollars in procuring oil.

The committee’s chair David Pkosing (Pokot South MP) placed the officials on the hot seat over the continued rise in prices despite the deal signed in early April.

“What was the purpose of the government-to-government (G to G) program? The dollar is affecting our fuel prices and EPRA isn’t answering to Kenyans,” posed Pkosing.

He argued that the deal was aimed at cushioning Kenyans and mitigating fuel price fluctuations but it resulted in an increase in prices.

“Representatives of EPRA appearing before the Committee expressed their inability to adequately address the inquiries regarding the matter,” the committee concluded at the end of the sitting.

Notably, Ruto single-handedly selected three foreign firms to supply fuel to Kenya, Amarco, Abu Dhabi National Oil Corporation Global Trading (ADNOC), and National Oil Company (NOC).

“As a country, we can buy fuel using local currency and from this month of April, all our fuel marketers will be able to use the shilling to buy our fuel products,” Ruto declared.

The Kenyan DAILY POST