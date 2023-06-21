Wednesday, 21 June 2023 – A suspected thug who targets unsuspecting motorists stuck in traffic was almost crushed while trying to snatch a mobile phone from a motorist.
The suspect camps along major roads during rush hour to snatch phones, side mirrors, and other valuables from motorists.
He tried to steal a side mirror but got stuck between two vehicles.
See photos.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
