Wednesday, 21 June 2023 – A suspected thug who targets unsuspecting motorists stuck in traffic was almost crushed while trying to snatch a mobile phone from a motorist.

The suspect camps along major roads during rush hour to snatch phones, side mirrors, and other valuables from motorists.

He tried to steal a side mirror but got stuck between two vehicles.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

