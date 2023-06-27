Monday June 26, 2023 – A Twitter user has said that it is “better to marry minors than use them for prostitution.”

He stated this on Saturday, June 24, in defense of child marriage while trading words with other Twitter users.

This was after the recent rescue of underage girls from brothels.

“It is better to marry a minor than use them for prostitution.

That is my point. Always shouting when it comes to others when your home is rotten.

Just the other day, police arrested minors used as sex slaves in the same SE,” he said.