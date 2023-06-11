Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, June 11, 2023 – Former Mukurweini Member of Parliament, Kabando Wa Kabando, has castigated President William Ruto for pushing the Finance Bill 2023 to Kenyans.

Finance Bill 2023 is a government-sponsored bill and has proposed an increase of taxes, including a 3 percent housing levy on all salaried Kenyans.

In a social media post on Sunday, Kabando, who is against the bill, urged Ruto to drop the bill since it is a corruption scandal in waiting.

Kabando also urged Members of Parliament to reject the bill because the government wants to collect taxes and then steal like during the late Kenyan dictator, Daniel Moi era.

He also said Ruto is using the bill to divide Kenyans along tribal lines and also start a war between those who are salaried and those who are jobless.

“A masterpiece! A must-read! Precisely why we’re opposed to this Moi-era-like uploading scandal. Tragically, even educated, knowledgeable guys in the UDA brigade have been so brainwashed that they’re now deodorants for a so-called Housing Levy. SCANDALOUS.

“Rais Ruto, Kenyans won’t pay your so-called Housing Fund. You MUST drop the EVIL TAX. As president, can you now stop the divisive politics of: ‘Payslips vs. Jobless’, ‘UDA vs. Azimio’, ‘Kikuyus/Kalenjins vs. Others, and “Shareholders” vs. Others? NO funding for renewed cartel networks!” Kabando wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.