Sunday, 18 June 2023 – City businesswoman Xena Nyambu has sparked reactions after she posted a photo goofing around with Nyabari Chache MP Zaheer Jhanda.
The photo left her fans wondering whether she is dating the controversial MP, whose appetite for women is well-known.
Xena owns a chain of fast-food restaurants christened Kikwetu.
She was once arrested for masterminding the kidnapping of a four-year-old boy and demanding a ransom of Ksh 50 Million.
The kidnapped boy was the son of prominent businessman Fred Rabongo.
Below is a photo of the businesswoman and Zhaheer Jhanda that has sparked reactions.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
