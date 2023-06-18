Sunday, 18 June 2023 – City businesswoman Xena Nyambu has sparked reactions after she posted a photo goofing around with Nyabari Chache MP Zaheer Jhanda.

The photo left her fans wondering whether she is dating the controversial MP, whose appetite for women is well-known.

Xena owns a chain of fast-food restaurants christened Kikwetu.

She was once arrested for masterminding the kidnapping of a four-year-old boy and demanding a ransom of Ksh 50 Million.

The kidnapped boy was the son of prominent businessman Fred Rabongo.

Below is a photo of the businesswoman and Zhaheer Jhanda that has sparked reactions.

