Monday, 19 June 2023 – A viral video of a man being attended to by sexy ladies in a barbershop that doubles up as a salon has left tongues wagging.

The pretty ladies dance erotically for the shirtless client while massaging him aftershave.

The fast-trending video has sparked reactions, with a section of Netizens comparing the establishment to a brothel.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.