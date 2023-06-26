Monday, June 26, 2023 – An outspoken political analyst has questioned Kenya’s intelligence after Al Shabaab raided a couple of counties in Kenya and killed dozens of people in the last one month.

Appearing in an Interview on K24 on Monday, Political analyst Anorld Amaliba claimed that the numerous and frequent attacks that are mostly happening to army and police officers, especially on the road, were a result of intelligence leakage to Al-Shabaab.

Maliba claimed that it could be that someone privy to government intelligence is leaking the intelligence to the terrorist group.

“Are they sharing intelligence with sympathizers? Have we allowed people who should not be allowed in spaces that they are in? What exactly are we doing that is allowing this?” Maliba asked.

“The nature of attacks around here especially on hardened and strategic targets like military movements and everything else, now we need to start asking questions like, who is sharing A1 intelligence with these guys?” He added.

Maliba spoke even as Kenyans continue to question the composition of the country’s intelligence structure since it is headed by Defence CS Aden Duale, who is a Somali and National Intelligence Service (NIS) is also headed by a Somali in the name of Noordin Haji.

