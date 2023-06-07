Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 07 June 2023 – A social media user believes that nominated senator Karen Nyamu is suffering from a borderline personality disorder – a form of mental health disorder – following her endless dramas on social media.

What do you think about these sentiments?

The Kenyan DAILY POST.