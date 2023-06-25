Sunday, June 25, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua seems to have panicked over former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s public consultation rally at Kamukunji Grounds on Tuesday.

Raila, who is also the Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader, has organized the rally to protest over the high cost of living and over taxation of Kenyans by President William Ruto and Gachagua‘s government.

In what can be seen as a sign of panic, Gachagua, who spoke in Kajiado during an interdenominational prayer meeting on Sunday, sent a warning to Raila Odinga and his supporters.

Gachagua told Raila Odinga to go ahead with his protest rallies and warned him against destroying properties during the mass protest.

“Wale walishindwa na wakisema watarudi Kwa barabara siku ya Jumanne tunawakaribisha bora tu wasiharibu mali ya mkenya hiyo ni no go zone, weka sufuria kwa kichwa toka asubuhi mpaka jioni lakini mali ya mkenya hiyo haiwezekani.

“Kwa hivyo nyinyi mkuje mpige kelele jioni mjiangalie kwa TV Kwa sababu media itaweka live, halafu mpumzuke halafu kesho yake mkuje tena lakini mali ya watu msiguze Kwa sababu hiyo serikali haitakubali,” Gachagua stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST