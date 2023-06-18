Sunday, June 18, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua could be above the law.

This follows his continued intimidation and frustration of witnesses in his Ksh1.5 billion land case.

This emerged following the arrest and arraignment of lawyer Moses Abongo Owour and Ohas Otieno, the alleged owner of the multi-billion property within Embakasi, Nairobi.

Gachagua has been accused of orchestrating the arrest of the lawyer and the landowner, who are the witnesses in his land case.

Owour was arrested at the Milimani Law Courts basement cells on Friday morning when he went to seek instructions from Otieno, who had been arrested and was scheduled to take a plea before Chief Magistrate Lucas Onyina.

To his surprise, Owour was informed by police at the court’s basement cells that his name also appears in the charge sheet against his client Otieno and Bernard Abere Ogechi, who is at large.

According to lawyers Elisha Ongoya and Appolo Mboya, Owour was arrested following orders from Gachagua in a bid to secure an adjournment of the case.

“The Deputy President is interested in adjourning the case next week. To get that adjournment by locking up and intimidating the advocates for the parties, in that case, is a classic teaching aid for abuse of the court process,” defence lawyers Elisha Ongoya and Appolo Mboya said.

The lawyers urged the magistrate not to allow the court to be used by Gachagua to interfere with a High Court case in which a company associated with him is claiming ownership of the land in dispute.

Gachagua is listed as the sole witness in the high court case for Wamunyoro Investment Limited, while Otieno is a witness in the same case. Both parties are expected to prove ownership of the Ksh1.5 billion case.

