Friday, June 2, 2023 – Kakamega County Senator, Dr. Boni Khalwale, has made a statement that may be construed to mean that he has abandoned President William Ruto for pushing for Financial Bill 2023.

The bill, which has divided Kenyans into two, is a government-sponsored bill that has proposed a raft of new taxes to be imposed on Kenyans in the financial year 2023/2024.

Speaking on Friday, Khalwale sharply differed with the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government, quoting late former Britain Prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill, who said “It’s not possible to tax people into prosperity”.

The outspoken senator further revealed that taxation cannot improve the economy of the third-world country but instead, it hinders development.

“One of the great political thinkers, Winston Churchill, said that trying to tax a country into prosperity is like asking a man to stand in a bucket and lift himself, it is impossible,” Khalwale said.

Khalwale seems keen to join former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and his brigade, who are opposed to the Finance Bill 2023, saying it will burden Kenyans who are still struggling with the high cost of living.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.