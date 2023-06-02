Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 2, 2023 – There is anxiety in Rift Valley after Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki declared war on some Kalenjin politicians.

Addressing the media, Kindiki revealed that some of President William Ruto’s allies will be arrested for fanning violence in Bomet and Kericho counties.

According to the CS, the government will go after the politicians after concluding investigations.

“Some of the people who have been fanning the violent attacks on property and police officers in Kericho and Bomet are Kenya Kwanza politicians. They will have to be arrested once we conclude the investigations,” Kindiki stated.

Bomet and Kericho counties have witnessed violence in the past few weeks over disagreement on the use of tea-picking machines.

CS Kindiki last week revealed that nine green leaf-plucking machines at Ekaterra Company in Kericho County had been torched during the violence.

The Interior CS also noted that motor vehicles, including one for the police and private tractors, were also damaged in the melee.

He further stated that eleven suspects in the violent conflicts have been apprehended and will be charged in court.

“The violence, looting, burning and destruction of public and private property, disruption of daily activities, and assaulting security officers are criminal acts that must cease,” said Kindiki.

