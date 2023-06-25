Sunday June 25, 2023 – Inter Miami have announced the signing of Barcelona legend Sergio Busquets.

The MLS club has already added his former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi to its ranks, before they decided to bring in the 34-year-old Spaniard as a free agent.

The midfielder’s contract at Barcelona is set to expire next week, leaving him a free agent, and he rejected offers from clubs in Saudi Arabia in favor of joining David Beckham’s side for MLS experience, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The former Spain international played alongside Messi at the Nou Camp from his Blaugrana first team emergence in 2008 until the Argentine’s emotional goodbye to join Paris Saint-Germain in 2021.

They could be joined by a third former Barcelona player with Jordi Alba also said to have received interest from Inter Miami.

Alba, who reached an agreement with Barca last month to end his contract, which was due to run for one more year, is expected to make a decision on his future in the coming weeks after winning the UEFA Nations League with Spain.

The left-back is also believed to be considering offers from Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan, and clubs in Saudi Arabia, according to ESPN.

Busquets spent his entire career to date at Barcelona and has made 722 appearances for the club since making his debut in 2008. He has won an array of trophies, including three Champions Leagues, nine La Liga titles, and seven Copa del Reys.