Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday June 8, 2023 – Instagram is the main social media platform used by pedophile networks to promote and sell content showing child sexual abuse, according to a new report by Stanford University and the Wall Street Journal.

According to the Journal, a simple search for sexually explicit keywords specifically referencing children leads to accounts that use these terms to advertise content showing sexual abuse of minors.

The profiles often “claim to be driven by the children themselves and use overtly sexual pseudonyms”, the article detailed.

While not specifically saying they sell these images, the accounts do feature menus with options, including in some cases specific sex acts.

“Large networks of accounts that appear to be operated by minors are openly advertising self-generated child sexual abuse material for sale,” said researchers at the US university’s Cyber Policy Center.

“Instagram is currently the most important platform for these networks with features like recommendation algorithms and direct messaging that help connect buyers and sellers.”

Stanford researchers also saw offers for videos with bestiality and self-harm.

“At a certain price, children are available for in-person ‘meetings’,” the article continued.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Instagram acknowledged problems within its security services and said it had created a task force to address the issues raised.

In March 2022, pension and investment funds filed a complaint against Meta for having “turned a blind eye” to human trafficking and child sex abuse images on its platforms.