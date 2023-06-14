Wednesday, June 14, 2023 – Renowned digital and communications expert, Pauline Njoroge, has exposed how the State House media team has resorted to using ChatGPT (AI) bot to update Kenyans on what the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government is doing.

In what can be described as being Lazy and clueless, Pauline went further and exposed how a senior state house media employee showed his incompetence on Tuesday when President William Ruto declared that all athletes in the country will be issued with diplomatic passports.

Instead of using their creativity to analyse what President William Ruto meant by issuing athletes with diplomatic passports, the state house media team went to ask Chat GPT, which is a bot, on what the President meant when he declared that all athletes will be issued with diplomatic passports to market Kenya abroad.

“So now the State House social media team has resorted to ChatGPT to write posts for them on some very obvious matters? What kind of laziness and lack of creativity is this? They can’t explain their boss’s decision to issue certain athletes with diplomatic passports in their own words? Aki this government is a fraud in every aspect!” Pauline wrote.

Pauline even shared a screenshot of what one state house employee asked Chat GPT to do and then shared it on her Twitter page for the public to consume.

Here are the screenshots

The Kenyan DAILY POST.