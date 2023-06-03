Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday June 3, 2023 – Zlatan Ibrahimovic has revealed he has no plans to retire from football, despite being Serie A’s oldest goalscorer at the age of 41.

His contract with AC Milan runs out at the end of the season, and there are no hope of him playing in their final game of the season against Verona after picking up a muscle injury in April.

Despite playing only four games this season, Ibrahimovic has declared that he has no plans to pack up his boots just yet.

Ibrahimovic told the Stile supplement of La Gazzetta dello Sport: ‘I’m not one to give up. But there must also be joy in what you do, I can’t help but have peace in what I can do as number 1, playing football.

‘But we’re not there yet. I think I still have something to give. If I think about quitting? I don’t think so. If I have to continue playing? I think so.

‘But I have to find balance like in life. If you don’t have serenity, stability, you’re a bomb and the bombs explode.’

Monza have held talks over signing the striker, but the 41-year-old has been struggling with a knee injury picked up last season.

When asked about his fitness, Ibrahimovic replied: ‘I’m fine, I’m fine. I’ve worked a lot, I’ve forced a lot, not only this year also last year. But when I was knocked out, the team needed me.

‘And when you’ve done one thing all your life, when you know what you have to do but you can’t do it, then you continue.

‘I won’t give myself peace. I haven’t found the balance. When everything comes, everything comes immediately. This thought is spinning in my head.

‘My head is too strong, I feel like Superman every time I come back, but I have to have balance.’

Ibrahimovic scored 37 times during his second spell at AC Milan, helping them to the Serie A title in 2021-22.

He started his career at Malmo, before playing in Holland, Italy, Spain, France, England, and the USA in a stellar career. He also has 122 appearances for Sweden