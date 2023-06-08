Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday June 8, 2023 – Lionel Messi has confirmed that he will be moving to Inter Miami CF in a deal that includes an option for the Argentine to become a part-owner of the American club.

There has been speculation about the 35-year-old’s next move over the past few weeks, with Messi being heavily linked with a move to both Saudi Arabia and a return to Barcelona.

In an interview with Mundo Deportivo, the World Cup winner confirmed that he’s not returning to Barcelona, but will instead make a move to the US.

He said: ‘I’m not going back to Barça, I’m going to Inter Miami.’

‘I really wanted [to return to Barcelona], I was very excited to be able to return, but after having experienced what I experienced and the exit I had, I did not want to be in the same situation again: waiting to see what was going to happen and leaving my future in hand from another.

‘I wanted to make my own decision, thinking about myself, about my family. Although I heard that it was said that LaLiga had accepted everything and that everything was fine for him to return, there were still many other things that had to be done.

‘I heard that they [Barcelona] had to sell players or lower players’ salaries and the truth is that I didn’t want to go through that, nor take charge of obtaining something that had to do with all that’.

‘I have already been accused of many things that were not true in my career at Barcelona and I was already a bit tired, I didn’t want to go through all that. And well, the time I had to leave, LaLiga had also accepted that they sign me up and in the end it couldn’t be done.

‘I am also in a moment where I want to get out of focus a bit, think more about my family. As I was just saying, I spent two years at a family level that was so bad that I didn’t enjoy it. I had the month that was spectacular for me for having won the World Cup, but removing that was a difficult stage for me.’

‘Well, I was afraid that the same thing would happen again and I had to go through the bullfight as it happened, that I had to come here to Paris to stay in a hotel for a long time with my family, with my children going to school and still being in the hotel… I wanted to make my own decision and that’s why it was a bit that I didn’t turn to Barça. Although I would have loved it, I couldn’t.

After 21 years at the Spanish club winning 32 major title, Messi moved to PSG in 21 on a marquee deal that would see him earn £35-per-year.

At PSG, Messi scored 32 goals in 75 games across all competitions for the Parisians, while winning Ligue 1 twice in his two-year spell at the club.